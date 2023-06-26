Young promising artist Peter Aquilina of Nadur is pictured working on a clay bust of James Buttigieg, president of the Philharmonic Society Band of Nadur, during the annual agricultural show organised by Nadur local council for the feast of St Peter and St Paul to be celebrated on Thursday, June 29. Around 250 exhibitors took part. Among his various works is a bust of St George Preca, founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM).

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us