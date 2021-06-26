Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana announced Saturday they are are seeking a buyer to allow them to take their place in the Italian top flight next season.

According to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division.

And the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito.

Salernitana clinched a top flight place after finishing second in Serie B.

To play a third Serie A season in their history, and first since 1998-1999, the club were given a month to meet FIGC rules.

