The second edition of the I Am Active run/walk will be held on October 6 at 8am in collaboration with the Naxxar council and Pembroke Athleta Athletics and Triathlon. The event coincides with the International Day of Older Persons on October 1. The aim of the run is to promote active ageing and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle even in elderly life as a routine instead of a shortlived resolution.

Charmaine Attard, general manager at AX Care, said we must keep exercise as part of our daily lives. The more we get used to being active as part of our everyday timetable, the more we are able to maintain it as part of our lifestyle, even in the long term.

All proceeds collected during this year’s run will be going to Step Up for Parkinson’s.

“The Simblija Care home encourages all types of activities in elderly life, starting from physical activities within its facilities, such as pool therapy or even a walk in the gardens surrounding the premises, to mental stimulating activities like drama therapy, reminiscence or bingo, which are organised regularly at the home,” Ms Attard said.

This year all proceeds collected will be going to Step Up for Parkinson’s – an association whose mission is to improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and to raise awareness on the disease in Malta and abroad.

AX Care and Step Up for Parkinson’s have joined forces to assist in the delivery of weekly classes aimed at improving mobility and aiding those who suffer from early stages of Parkinson’s. Nathalie Muschamp, managing director of Step Up for Parkinson’s, believes it is more than just dance classes.

“We are 170+ people who are all going through a similar experience which we can share, and help provide a means of coping through community support, music, movement and a space free of judgement where you are encouraged to be creative and expressive,” Ms Muschamp said.

The route is a circular one, starting and finishing off at the Simblija Care Home’s main gate, Triq il-Forġa, Naxxar. Those taking part will be receiving a medal and a goody bag. Families and friends are encouraged to participate and be active.

More details on the five-kilometre walk/run, including an online application form, can be found on www.simblijacarehome.com or by calling 2235 1000.