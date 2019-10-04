The second edition of the I Am Active run/walk will be held on Sunday at 8am in collaboration with the Naxxar local council and Pembroke Athleta Athletics and Triathlon.

The event coincides with the International Day of Older Persons celebrated last Tuesday (October 1). The aim of the run is to promote active ageing and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle even in elderly life as a routine instead of a shortlived resolution.

This year all proceeds collected will be going to Step Up for Parkinson’s – an association whose mission is to improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and to raise awareness on the disease in Malta and abroad.

More details on the five-kilometre walk/run, including an online application form, can be found on www.simblijacarehome.com or by calling 2235 1000.