Trust is the bedrock upon which successful business-to-consumer relationships are built. Good relationships are also an important prerequisite for a healthy marketplace where both consumers and traders can flourish.

The MCCAA Trust You Scheme recognises the pivotal role trust plays as it enhances consumers’ confidence in genuine businesses that are committed to provide their customers with the best possible products and services. Businesses and services providers that opt to subscribe to the scheme commit to comply with its code of conduct.

The Trust You Code of Conduct provides a guide on how traders should conduct their business through the whole service/product acquisition cycle.

For instance, when promoting products or services, the code requires that sellers advertise and provide information in a way that does not mislead potential customers. Since information on the price of a product or service is essential for consumers to make an informed purchase decision, the scheme’s code requires that sellers are to indicate or quote prices that are all-inclusive. Good communication bet­ween the seller and the buyer also plays an important role. The code of conduct stipulates that it is the seller’s responsibility to understand customer requirements and advise accordingly.

Once the sale is concluded, the quality of the after-sales service is crucial in maintaining a good relationship between consumers and traders.

The scheme’s code focuses a lot on after sales. It states that sellers are to provide an adequate after-sales customer service and it also obliges sellers to adhere to agreed commitments.

In case of complaints, Trust You members must ensure that these are dealt with in a timely manner. Furthermore, they are to avoid, whenever possible, that disputes are referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal by opting for resolution through mediation.

The Trust You Code of Conduct encourages those signing up to the scheme to promote a customer-friendly relationship and also to do their best to ensure that their premises are accessible and safe.

The MCCAA Trust You Scheme is a voluntary, free of charge scheme open to large and small businesses that sell products or provide a service to consumers.

To join the scheme, businesses may fill in the online application form accessible through the MCCAA website.

Approved applicants display stickers in their establishment featuring the Trust You logo and the current year.

Approved applicants are sent a certificate and stickers with the Trust You logo. These are to be displayed in a prominent place in the establishment where consumers can see them.

Each year the confirmed members of the scheme are issued with new stickers that indicate the current year.

Businesses subscribed to the Trust You scheme that do not observe its code of conduct are removed from the scheme.

Defaulting participants are suspended for a period of time before allowed to re-apply. For further information about the Trust You scheme, both consumers and traders may view the MCCAA website or call 2395 2000.

