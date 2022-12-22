Recently, I had the honour of speaking in parliament for the first time as one of its elected members.

In my maiden speech, I highlighted that politics is about upholding and promoting the common good, that is, the well-being of the many rather than the interest of the few.

Since the common good is not subject to public opinion or conditioned by any lobbies, I underlined that the common good must be based on a number of values. Thus, I spoke about the politics of values.

The environment is one of these fundamental values.

That our environment is under stress is an understatement. Only the blinkered are unable to acknowledge this. I encouraged the House to have the necessary courage to revisit and update our building/planning policies, draw up a national master plan and undertake a carrying capacity exercise. I also spoke about solar rights and the importance of safeguarding our ODZ and UCA (urban conservation areas).

However, the environment is not limited to planning and/or construction. If so, it is a very narrow interpretation of what the environment entails. The value of environment also encompasses the beauty of nature, trees, wildlife and the well-being of animals, in particular birds.

Within this context, I dared to solicit that if, in 1971, we had the courage to abolish the death penalty, when will we have the same vigour towards birds. No pastime – a time for one to relax – can be called so when it is based on a senseless spree of killing.

“If in the past we were courageous enough to stop the death penalty for people, when will we have the courage to remove the death penalty for birds,” I asked.

Although my question might have been provocative, it is still a legitimate one. Sadly, such discourse did not go down well with the FKNK.

Lino Farrugia, on behalf of FKNK, was hysterical that I questioned his sacred cow. In an aggressive-worded public letter, Farrugia felt “offended” and queried how I was elected “in total glaring ignorance of subject matters, taking the opportunity to vomit such hatred towards his fellow Maltese and Gozitan hunters and trappers”.

However, he did not stop there. He went a step further and accused me of hinting at the reintroduction of the capital punishment for hunters. Unbelievable!

We either stand for principles, or we stand for nothing - Albert Buttigieg

I spoke in Maltese and I am sure that Lino has a good command of the Maltese language for him not to misunderstand me. Was his claim then maliciously intended to stir the pot, knowing well that most of his followers would not check the facts?

As much as FKNK are entitled to their opinion, so am I and a growing number of citizens, tired of witnessing this slaughter.

A distinction must be drawn between ‘hunting for living/survival’ (even if this is being questioned by some, in particular by vegans/vegetarians) and ‘hunting for fun’. I am sure that Lino and his like’s survival/living do not depend on their catch. They hunt for fun.

FKNK’s statement is nothing but an attempt to bully people into silence. However, bullies do not impress me much.

I came to understand that most often bullies are insecure people. Their only way to get what they want is through intimation.

Many are becoming weary of FKNK’s tactics and that of other lobby groups, in particular the construction lobby, whose main concern is their selfish gratification.

They have held our nation to ransom for too long. Regrettably, both political parties, in particular the Labour Party, sought to accommodate them fearing retribution. Maybe this explains why a growing number of citizens, in particular young people, mistrust our political class.

If we are determined to uphold the common good, then we must stand up and be counted whatever the price we need to pay. Principles should not be negotiable. We either stand for principles or we stand for nothing. We have been sitting pretty on a fence for too long. We cannot please everyone.

Consequently, no level of intimation will deter me from raising my voice.

I can also assure FKNK that I have nothing against hunters. My main objection is about hunting.

We need to agree that we disagree on a principle. After all, this is the crux of democracy, dear Lino.

Albert Buttigieg is a Nationalist MP.