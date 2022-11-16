Growing up in the late 1990s, I distinctly remember every child had this book about jobs and professions and how these jobs fit into our daily lives. It was common to see jobs associated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics and frontline jobs being represented by someone of the male gender.

Whether it was a baker, an engineer, a pilot, or a judge, all were represented with a photo of a man. Having said that, women were often depicted in traditional roles such as a teacher or a nurse, which are often glorified not for their skills and talents but for their ‘maternal nature’. Because of these bestowed ‘norms’, any thought you may have had of pursuing something might be stymied by these very same norms because, ultimately, one will feel like one is walking into unfamiliar territory. You do not think much of it when you are younger but the older one gets, the reality becomes much clearer.

At present, we have moved forward considerably as a society, both on our own accord and through policy measures that foster inclusive education measures. As a party that always kept social justice at heart, the Labour Party’s egalitarian spirit is one of the driving forces that distinguish it from the opposition. The party’s long-term track record is only a useful precedent in demonstrating that legislative and policy measures followed by immediate and effective implementation are key to ensuring an equal society.

In simpler terms, gender mainstreaming is an approach that takes into account the interest of both men and women when devising key policy initiatives. The Gender Mainstreaming Unit, within the Human Rights Directorate, is tasked with ensuring that our policies and legislative measures take this approach into account.

After a public consultation and liaising with relevant stakeholders, a few days ago we launched the much-anticipated Gender Equality and Mainstreaming Strategy and Action Plan, a document that is the first of its kind.

This accomplishment echoes the fact that not only are the goals established in our electoral manifesto being reached but that every proposal is being worked on to come to fruition in the best way possible.

The action plan will also make it a mission to equip upcoming generations with access to contraceptive methods - Rebecca Buttigieg

The action plan is ultimately a clear and cohesive blueprint of the government’s goals in strengthening the overall foundation of gender equality in Malta. This will not simply be a published document with no immediate effect but a concrete plan with effective measures to achieve clear-cut goals.

Through this action plan, we are introducing a particular focus on financial independence. It is this government’s belief that creating a solid foreground for true gender equality requires fundamental changes that change our daily life activities. Financial independence is ultimately about controlling your own fate.

The action plan will also create a framework that encourages companies to enhance their gender equality initiatives, which would, in turn, guarantee equal access to employment in all sectors and ensure equal pay for work of equal value.

Additionally, the action plan will also make it a mission to equip the upcoming generations with sexual health education and access to contraceptive methods without barriers, in line with the proposals prescribed in the Labour Party’s manifesto.

For this government, gender equality is a question of justice and democracy. Ensuring the full participation of women in the labour market and their full and equal access to the political, social and cultural sectors is an essential pillar of our democracy and we are committed towards strengthening it.

Let us embark on this journey towards the eradication of stereotypical gender roles and structures and let us create the society we all deserve to live in.

Rebecca Buttigieg is Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality.