The Malta Creative Collective has unveiled a partnership with the Michelangelo Foundation, with which it has collaborated with over recent months to identify and select the very best craftsmen and women that are based on the archipelago for inclusion within the foundation’s recently-released Homo Faber Guide.

A non-for-profit global organisation founded by South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert and Italian cultural expert Franco Cologni, the Michelangelo Foundation seeks to celebrate, uphold and highlight excellence in craftsmanship. Its intention through its work is to uncover the talent of often-hidden hands that belong to exceptional artisans, celebrating the skills and design vision that are to be preserved for present and future generations.

As part of its work, the foundation has released a digital Homo Faber Guide, which may be accessed online at https://www.homofaberguide.com/ and via the Homo Faber app.

The Malta pages of the guide will be unveiled on April 15 and will feature a curated selection of Malta-based artisans, museums and shops that showcase and sell crafted wares.

The ongoing work by the foundation will culminate in a Home Faber event that will take place between September 9 and 21 in Venice, Italy. The event, which will be held within the Fondazione Giorgio Cini on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, will showcase a selection of master artisans and their works, and will include several craftsmen and women that are featured within the Malta segment of the guide.

For more information, visit www.michelangelofoundation.org/en.