At both the recently concluded G20 summit in Bali and the APEC summit in Bangkok, world leaders unanimously recognised that they carry responsibilities collectively and that their cooperation was necessary to global economic recovery, to tackle global challenges and lay a foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

This brings a ray of dawn light for mankind facing multiple challenges such as economic recession, geopolitical tension, food and energy crises.

This also coincides with the strategic plan and deployment put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was held recently.

The 20th National Congress of the CPC proposed that China will comprehensively advance Chinese modernisation, insist on implementing a broader agenda of opening up across more areas. and in greater depth, and put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy. China strives to create new opportunities for the world with its own development and to contribute its share to building an open global economy.

Chinese modernisation is the modernisation of a huge population. To date, no more than 30 countries, with a total population of less than one billion, have achieved industrialisation. Against this backdrop, the modernisation of China, a country with over 1.4 billion people, will be of epoch-making importance in human history and contribute to the progress and development of mankind as a whole.

Chinese modernisation highlights the harmony between humanity and nature. We have, acting on the belief that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, pursued an all-round green transition in economic and social development. China has set the goal of striving to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, to fulfill the commitment to addressing climate change with practical actions.

Chinese modernisation will follow the path of peaceful development. China will not tread the old path of war, colonisation and plunder. Rather, China will stay committed to peace, development, cooperation and delivering mutual benefit.

China will strive to safeguard world peace and development as it pursues its own development and China will make a greater contribution to world peace and development through its own development. No matter how it might develop, China will never seek hegemony, expansion or spheres of influence.

We live in the same global village. Faced with a series of major challenges to human development, it is imperative that all countries embrace the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and advocate peace, development and win-win cooperation.

All countries should replace division with unity, confrontation with cooperation and exclusion with inclusiveness. All countries should join hands together to answer the question of our times, so as to tide over difficulties and create a better future together.

China has benefited much from the world. In return, China has shared its development gains with others in the world. The Chinese economy and the global economy are interdependent and deeply integrated with each other.

In fact, China has become the major trading partner for more than 140 countries and regions, and an important part of the industrial and supply chains in the world.

A China marching toward modernisation will bring more opportunities to the world, inject stronger momentum for international cooperation and make more contribution to world stability and prosperity.

China will work with all countries to uphold and practise true multilateralism and stay on the right course of globalisation in an effort to jointly create an enabling international environment for development.

Yu Dunhai is the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China.