Thomas Smith’s ambitions to creating sustainable working environments and empowering individuals to broaden their horizons extends further than the group’s offices. The company is broadening its support to two sports organisations: Gudja United FC and the Malta Marathon.

Gudja United FC has been promoted to the Maltese Premier League for the first time in the team’s history, under the leadership of Josef Mansueto as coach and Thane Micallef as assistant coach. Together with Thomas Smith’s sponsorship of the football club, the group has invited children interested in sports, aged between seven to 13 years to act as ball boys and girls. This opportunity aims to increase awareness and interest with the younger generations in the sports itself.

The Malta Marathon has gained celebrity status within the athletics community, marking its start in 1986. With over 1,000 participants taking part in each race and a staggering 5,000 applications submitted for the official Malta Marathon event, Thomas Smith’s partnership will support the organisation to help it thrive further.