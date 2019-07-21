The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) hosted 26 participants from Cyprus, Latvia, Russia and Uzbekistan for the sixth transnational meeting of the Erasmusplus Ruecvet project.

During the project the European partners supported Russian and Uzbek colleges and universities to implement the European credit system for vocational education and training (ECVET) system and thereby facilitate the mobility of students from one education institution to another during their studies.

A key outcome of the project has been the conversion of a series of subject units taught at Russian and Uzbek institutions into units of learning outcomes. Another project highlight was the setting up of four training centres – two in Russia and two in Uzbekistan – to provide training to vocational education and training (VET) professionals in ECVET.

Participants in the meeting also met Mcast principal and CEO James Calleja, who is also president of the European Forum of Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Although the project is nearing its end, Mcast remains committed to explore further collaborative partnerships with foreign educational institutions to share best practices and ultimately offer an improved learning experience to students.

For further information on the project visit the website below.

www.ruecvet.ru