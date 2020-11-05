Ta’ Qali Artisan Village has been the natural home for a number of skilled and passionate carpenters. Along the years, due to its popularity and central location, the village has also attracted a number of new tenants who with their professionalism and skilled work keep this tradition alive, evolving it with the passing of time, yet respecting the tradition and mastery of their craft.

Abraham Woodworks has been operating for three generations. Abraham Muscat was the first in the family to practise carpentry after his father noticed how skilful he was and arranged for him to learn the craft from local carpenters. In 1934, Abraham opened his own workshop in Balzan. His son Domnic continued in his footsteps and today it is the turn of his son Ian to keep the business alive. One of the famous works made by the late Abraham is the antiporta of the Balzan Parish church. Furthermore, most of the old houses situated in the village of Balzan have the craftsmanship of this late joyous man known for the love for his work. The present owner Ian transferred the workshop to the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, as he wanted a place where he could continue practising this tradition in a comfortable environment and using better tools and machinery.

Boasting a skilful art as well as professional craftsmanship in carpentry, Abraham Woodworks specialise in apertures including traditional Maltese doors, persjani, balconies, banisters, wooden stairs, and furniture. Ian insists on doing the work according to tradition even if this means his work is harder and more time consuming. It is yet to be seen whether Gabriel, who already shows interest in craftsmanship, will follow in his father’s footsteps. In the meantime, Ian and his family will continue serving clients who appreciate the skill of carpentry made with tradition, skill and love for perfection.

Way back in 1985, George Mifsud formed a limited company with his partners, calling it Deco Manufacturing Ltd, initially decorating porcelain souvenirs for the tourist industry.

Operating from the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, George moved on to expand his business and re-orient it in another form of craftsmanship, that of picture framing, after being inspired by the vastness of possibilities this skill had to offer.

Deco is today an established name offering a vast array of framing and other decorative solutions that meet the decorative needs of all residential and commercial spaces.

Deco Manufacturing is in a continuous process to expand its expertise in this craftsmanship, always looking for innovative solutions and state-of-the-art equipment that offers the best results in this art. In fact, Deco stocks a combination of wooden and synthetic profiles in baroque, classical, rustic, and modern design in a multitude of colours and sizes. It also develops and manufactures a significant range of stylish wall items and high interior design elements such as original artworks and reproductions, frames, stretched canvas, mirrors, posters, embellished art, art glass, souvenirs, and sublimation. It also does in-house printing services on all types of material providing a complete service to its clientele from beginning to end of a particular project.

Abraham Woodworks and Deco Manufacturing can be contacted via e-mail on gianni.muscat@gmail.com and info@decomalta.com, respectively or by following or contacting them through Facebook.

