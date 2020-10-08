On Saturday, October 10, Bisazza Street in Sliema will be transformed into a space for wellness and beauty.

The Bisazza Street Wellness and Sustainable Lifestyle Market brings together more than 30 stalls, each dedicated to giving visitors a day of well-deserved pampering.

Various products and services will be available for trying, buying and gifting – from nutrition and natural remedies to therapy, physical training, organic body care products, candles and handmade gifts.

The Bisazza Street Wellness and Sustainable Lifestyle Market is being held by Bisazza Street Culture in collaboration with TimesEvents. It is open from 9am till 7pm. The market is being held according to COVID-19 health regulations. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distance.

Click here for more information.