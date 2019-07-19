Prompt action was taken by the authorities after a “water soluble” liquid was spilt from a container ship at the Freeport.

A Freeport spokeswoman said the incident happened when a container was ruptured during the loading process.

In a statement, the spokeswoman said the Freeport took immediate action to address the spillage.

The statement said the contents of the container were water-soluble and there was no material inside that could be classified as hazardous cargo.

Members of the Environment Resources Authority oversaw the clean-up operation, and no bathing areas in Birżebbuġa were affected.