The commitment to social justice is what has always defined the Labour Party since its creation. Particularly so since 2013 when the policies for the creation of a new middle class became permanent.

In 2013, the government abandoned the previous policy of austerity and instead stimulated the economy by various incentives, creating thousands of opportunities for employment and making work pay while reducing both high energy costs and taxation.

People’s spending power increased exponentially, causing the economy to expand further and giving people the opportunity for a better standard of living.

It was not all plain sailing as the austerity approach in Europe at the time and the European Commission’s possibility of initiating excessive deficit procedures against Malta contrasted sharply with the government’s progressive vision. Nonetheless, the government kept its course and, while being fiscally responsible, we opted to be equally committed to the well-being of the people.

For the government, social policies were not meant to be mere compensatory and mitigating policies. Our approach to social policy was, and still is, to deliver social justice, this being our major political objective. Social policy was and is considered a main ingredient that shapes other major policies, including the transition to a green economy.

This strategy has yielded record employment levels while leading to the lowest levels ever of unemployment. A new middle class started taking shape while the policy for making work pay enabled thousands to enjoy better income and more stability.

At the same time, pensioners who, for more than two decades, had not had any improvement in their pensions saw the first increases. Something which has been repeated eight times.

Even when COVID-19 hit and our economy came to a grinding halt, with thousands facing the prospect of unemployment, the government was fast to step in and supported industry through wage supplements and other benefits that kept workers in jobs and minimised any possible hardships.

At the same time, our support for the elderly and those on low income continued to feature prominently in the budgets during the COVID years. Despite the predicament, public services continued to operate serving people and providing the necessary support.

When faced with challenging situations, this government never wavered but kept its course of sustaining the quality of life of all, especially those who were most at risk. For this government, social security, education, health, employment and housing are not optional measures or applied only when convenient or feasible.

No matter the circumstances, we remain steadfast to guarantee social rights for all, especially of those at risk of missing out on the benefits that this country has to offer. Our commitment to social rights has translated into concrete action and this strategy shall continue to guide the government’s political compass.

The current inflationary pressures experienced by the whole world are another test for the present Labour administration. The cost of energy has thrown thousands into poverty in many developed economies. Like other countries, the government had a choice, either to pass the increase in cost to the consumer or step in to subsidise the increased cost and sustain the current levels of spending power of the people.

True to its vision of social justice, this government chose the second option. Once again, the government invested in the well-being of the people and the stability of our businesses. In a span of two years, the government would have subsidised the energy costs to the tune of one billion euros. Yet again, even in this scenario, pensioners continued to rank high on the government’s agenda.

Our strategy for a just society has by far withstood the test of time. The proof of the pudding is in the eating and this government has clearly and concretely shown how its principle of social justice translates into an improved standard of living for all.

Michael Falzon is Minister for Social Policy and Children’s Rights.