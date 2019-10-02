Dhalia has just released new electric scooters in its Gżira office as a pilot project, with plans to roll out the initiative to all branches.

These small vehicles are especially useful for property agents, as they often travel short distances to inspect properties or meet clients for a viewing. Often enough, it may take an unreasonable amount of time to travel through traffic and find a parking space – a problem which many commuters face especially in the busy Sliema, St Julian’s, and Gżira areas. Dhalia has found an environmentally responsible solution to this issue that makes it fun to travel.

Dhalia’s electric scooters can travel over 30km on one charge and can be folded for convenience and portability. Dhalia’s agents are now leaving their cars behind and travelling five times faster than walking speed, while reducing pollution and reducing occupied parking spaces. The scooters are equipped with bright headlights and taillights and also a bell for safety.

“These scooters are a great way to get around fast. It doesn’t hurt that they’re fun too,” Benji Psaila, manager of Dhalia’s letting team that participated in the pilot project, said.