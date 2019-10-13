Real estate brands QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have been named ‘National Winners’ in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest business competitions.

Prior to this, the two estate agencies were selected as ‘One to Watch’ companies. They then succeeded in moving one step closer to the final award and were chosen from 2,753 businesses named as ‘Ones to Watch’.

Following a rigorous selection process, QuickLets and Zanzi Homes were named National Winners by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics. It is the best business in Malta in the Award for Innovation category that will now take part in the final stage of the competition in Warsaw, Poland.

“From the moment we conceptualised QuickLets, and later Zanzi Homes, innovation was always at the forefront of our strategy,” said Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of the QLZH Group. “We are known for pioneering the Virtual Agent Concept as well as Virtual Reality in the local real estate market”.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “This is a significant achievement and QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are outstanding leaders in their field. To be chosen as a national winner means you show great innovation, ethics and success and are one of the best businesses in Europe. We wish QuickLets and Zanzi Homes the best of luck in the final round.”

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes will head to Poland on December 3 and 4 to complete a final round of judging and attend both a summit to engage in business issues and the gala ceremony, during which the overall category winners for the 2019 European Business Awards will be announced.

“We have recently launched our new ql.rent site, which is bursting with innovation. This is just the beginning of more to come. We are now proud and excited to represent Malta and the local real estate market in Warsaw,” Mr Mercieca added.

This is the second consecutive year QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have been nominated Maltese national winners at the European Business Awards. Last year, they were selected national winners for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.