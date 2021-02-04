Days before his mysterious disappearance, murdered accountant Lino Cauchi had drafted a private agreement for a substantial land transfer that was to be completed by that year’s end.

That agreement was drawn up by Cauchi during a meeting at a notarial office on December 8, 1981, “feast of the immaculate conception”, as described by Joseph Borg, former draughtsman at the public works department and one of the signatories on that property deal.

Borg testified in the lawsuit filed by Cauchi’s heirs against the state. They filed their action after an almost 40-year-long quest for justice had brought them no closer to solving the “barbaric political murder” with the authorities registering no progress.

Borg, together with his business partner Victor Balzan, had acquired various parcels of land in the Fgura and Luqa area back in the eighties when development permits were granted by ministerial approval.

During his lengthy testimony, Borg recalled how his involvement in the property market had brought him in touch with Pio Camilleri, a member of a political clique who allegedly forced him to relinquish plots of land in exchange for permits against his will.

His reluctance to part with property that was rightfully his had been met with bomb threats and even physical violence, Borg told the court, recounting one episode when Camilleri had allegedly stormed into his office, overturned his desk, and threatened, “unless you sign the deed agreed with Balzan, I’ll blow up your home”.

His family had, indeed, been the victim of a bomb attack, an emotional Borg explained.

The December 8 meeting had been convened for the transfer of three large tracts of land in Fgura from Borg and Balzan to a company in the name of Joe Pace.

Some 50 plots of land were then to be transferred to Borg and Balzan. Cauchi, who Camilleri and his brother introduced as their accountant, had been tasked with drawing up an agreement in this regard.

Trouble brewed when Cauchi laid out the paperwork on the negotiating table, inadvertently revealing two sets of values, indicating a discrepancy between the actual transfer value and that recorded in the deeds.

Camilleri had immediately complained, angrily addressing Cauchi, and the argument continued while the parties were on their way out of the office, after agreeing to finalise the transfer by the end of the month.

Pace subsequently told Borg how he had overheard Camilleri remark, “now we’ll see if he makes it to the new year”, with reference to Cauchi.

On Boxing Day, Borg had asked his business partner to request a copy of the agreement from Cauchi who, however, declined, explaining that he would first need to consult Camilleri.

But weeks went by and Cauchi was never seen again, Borg said.

“Why did you transfer your lands?” asked family lawyer Peter Fenech.

“Because I was threatened with bombs. And a bomb did explode at my home,” a tearful Borg exclaimed.

Yet, when he attempted to file a police report after being threatened by Camilleri and after mentioning the alleged aggressor’s name, the police officer had said, “leave it up to me”, but no action was taken.

State Advocate Christopher Soler, representing the respondents, asked Borg whether he knew if that agreement drawn up by Cauchi could have ended up in someone else’s hands.

“I cannot tell. Probably Cauchi had told Pio Camilleri that I had requested a copy.”

The case continues in March.