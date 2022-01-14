Most of the property sold in the last three months of 2021 was in Gozo, data issued by the National Statistics Office shows.

The NSO said in a statement that in the fourth quarter of the year, 3,877 final deeds of sale were registered, an annual increase of 23.1%.

The value of the deeds registered during this period rose by 35% over the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to €839.8 million.

Most sold properties were in Gozo (566), followed by the south east of Malta (512), which encompasses Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk.

December

Some 1,390 deeds of sale relating to residential property were signed in December, 256 more than in the same month a year earlier.

In the same month 2,276 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, 1,131 more than in the same month in 2020.

The value of the deeds of sale reached totalled €304.2 million, 25.3% higher than the corresponding value recorded in December 2020.

A total 92.2% of the deeds signed in December involved individual buyers with companies accounting for virtually all the rest.