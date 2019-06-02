Property owners are facing uncertainty and thousands of euros in additional fees as all construction works remain effectively suspended after the hurried introduction of controversial new regulations on Tuesday.

Numerous owners carrying out alterations on their properties told Times of Malta their architects had warned them of new costs as fresh reports need to be drawn up and approved for all works, insurance premiums revised and other new requirements which will take weeks to address.

Moreover, controversy over the new role of ‘site technical officer’, which architects say forces them to shoulder contractors’ responsibilities, means it is unclear when and how many works will be able to resume.

“I did everything by the book, I got all the reports and insurance, and now my architect is telling me everything needs to be done over,” one woman carrying out internal alterations at her flat in Sliema said.

“It’s all going to cost me at least €5,000 more. The contractor isn’t going to absorb the cost; the architect isn’t going to absorb the cost. It’s all going to fall on me. I was two weeks away from having my project completed; now nobody can even tell me when works can continue.”

Another woman, carrying out internal works at a farmhouse in Żebbuġ, said the new rules meant she had to fork out an additional bank guarantee of €12,000 before she could continue.

“I’ve spent a year saving up and trying to do everything properly, so why should I be the one to suffer? I’ve come to a point where I’m considering selling,” she said.

“I’ve wasted a year on all the reports that now have to be done from scratch. I don’t even know if the builders are going to be available for the works when I’m able to start again.”

The new regulations came about after a spate of buildings collapses linked to adjacent construction works and were introduced after a brief five-day consultation period.

The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers has opposed the regulations, which it says will fuel confusion and do little to improve public safety, and on which it says it was not consulted as required by law.

In a statement yesterday, it said it had issued a directive “instructing all members of the profession to strictly abide by the regulations”. “Until all the provisions are adhered to, all works are in effect suspended,” the Chamber said.

One architect who spoke to Times of Malta on Thursday said it would take weeks of work for fresh method statements and condition reports to be drawn up, and a further two weeks for them to be approved.

“The only way to bypass this limit is for the architect to declare that the works will not cause damage to third parties. This is an impossible reassurance to give let alone certify. The few who did are insane,” he said. Architects, he said, were now having to deal with anger and “threats” from their clients for “standing their ground” over the changes.

“We are also concerned about losing our clients to unscrupulous architects who are trying to move in on halted sites,” he added.

Building industry needs ‘soul searching’

Jacob Borg

Malta’s building industry had a lot of soul searching to do in order to raise the bar of quality, ethical standards, health and safety and respect for the environment, Chamber of Commerce president David Xuereb said during a dialogue event with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Mr Xuereb said the industry must restore its reputation with people, who most definitely demanded and deserved better.

“These latest unfortunate accidents have mobilised a positive change in mindset that has motivated the beginning of an improvement programme that should have many stages yet to come,” Mr Xuereb said of a recent spate of building collapses linked to adjacent construction works. The Chamber, he said, commended the Prime Minister for stepping in to impose a temporary moratorium on demolition and excavation work, as well as new regulations on excavation and demolition.

The Chamber also noted that while the news rules were a step in the right direction, the matter was being tackled in a piecemeal fashion in relation to the wider operational and regulatory needs of the industry.

Have you been directly affected by this sudden change in construction rules? Tell us your story on mynews@timesofmalta.com