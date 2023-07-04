A property prices index rose by 6.6% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year, a slightly slower rate of growth than the 6.8% in the same period over the previous year, the National Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Annual property price changes. (National Statistics Office)

The increase over the past year was mainly driven by developments in the Apartments Price Index which stood at 148.97, registering an annual increase of 6.8 per cent.

The PPI shows the price changes of purchased residential property. It is compiled on a quarterly basis, covering apartments, maisonettes and terraced houses only.