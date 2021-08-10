There were 1,354 final deeds of sale relating to residential property in July, 205 more than the same month last year.

The National Statistics Office said that, in the same month, 1,105 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, 261 fewer than the same period last year.

Final deeds of sale

The value of the final deeds, the NSO said, totalled €290.5 million, 36.4% higher than the value recorded in July 2020.

A total 1,267, or 93.6%, of the total final deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest. The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €249.3 million, equivalent to 85.8% of the total value.

The highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in Gozo (191) and the Birkirkara, Gżira, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex and San Ġwann region (150).

Promise of sale agreements

Individual potential buyers (households) accounted for 989, (89.5%) of the total promise of sale agreements, while the rest mainly involved companies.

The largest numbers corresponded to residential properties situated in Gozo (201) and the region comprising Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay (122).