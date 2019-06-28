The MSE Equity Total Return Index continued on a negative path, as it fell a further 0.43 per cent to close at 9,762.195 points.

Investor participation was once again lower, as an unimpressive turnover figure of €763,750 was generated across 154 transactions. From the 16 active equities, seven headed south, while six gained ground.

The main driver of the negative performance was the property sector, as none of the four active equities traded in positive territory. In fact, three of the property-related equities posted significant losses, led by Tigne Mall plc.

A sole deal of just 209 shares was executed at €0.855, the lowest closing price in four years. This translates to a 6.04 per cent loss in value, over the week.

MIDI plc followed suit with a 5.71 per cent decrease in price to €0.66. Unlike its peer, MIDI traded somewhat heavily as 169,324 shares changed hands over ten deals.

On Wednesday, the board approved the unaudited interim financial statements for the six-months ended June 30, 2019.

The company registered a profit before tax of €4 million, versus €14 million during the same period last year.

Earnings per share have also declined to €0.0138 when compared to €0.0492 during the same period last year.

Revenue for the half-year period stood at €9.6 million, of which €8 million was generated from sale of property. As a result, overall operating profit stood at €4.3 million. During the same period last year, revenue amounted to €35.5 million, out of which €33.6 million was generated from sale of property, resulting in an overall operating profit of €14.4 million.

The company’s total assets declined to €219.3 million compared to €220.6 million, as at the end of 2018. On the other hand, Net Asset Value increased by €1.3 million to €97.4 million.

Malta Properties Company plc also recorded a decrease in share price, as the equity closed 4.29 per cent lower at €0.67. This resulted across eight deals of 7,382 shares.

In the same sector, a couple of transactions of a combined 22,241 Malita Investments plc shares had no impact on the price, which closed flat at €0.85.

Main Street Complex plc announced that its board is scheduled to meet next Wednesday to consider and approve the company’s interim financial statements for the first six months of 2019. No trades were executed during the week.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc continued its recent recovery with a 2.8 per cent gain in price, to close the week at €1.10 as 85,813 shares were exchanged over 49 transactions.

HSBC Bank Malta plc, reversed earlier declines during the week to ultimately close unchanged at €1.50. A total of 10,090 shares traded over nine transactions.

The only negative performer in the sector was FIMBank plc as it lost 4.23 per cent to close at $0.68.

This was the outcome of two deals of a combined 50,000 shares.

The share price of Lombard Bank Malta plc increased 0.88 per cent, reaching €2.28. A volume of 15,000 shares was traded over three deals.

On Wednesday, the board approved the interim unaudited financial statements for the six-months ended June 30, 2019.

The group’s profit before tax amounted to €6.2 million, which translated in a rise of €100,000 from the same period last year.

The group’s operating income was down to €29.9 million when compared to €35.4 million generated during the same period last year. The bank’s cost-to-income ratio was lower compared to last year, down to 47.4 per cent from 48.3 per cent.

The Total Capital Ratio also stood at 14.3 per cent, which is well above the 8% minimum regulatory requirement.

The bank is expected to strengthen its growth through new investment opportunities and developments of its existing initiatives. The directors have a strong belief that the Group’s full-year result shall be positive, taking into account the challenges encountered by both the banking and postal services sectors.

In the retail sector, PG plc posted a gain of 1.21 per cent to close at €1.67, the highest closing price since mid-May. Turnover generated throughout the week amounted to €113,034, spread over six transactions.

On Monday, the company announced that a board meeting shall be held on Thursday. The company’s annual report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2019 will be considered, and if deemed fit, approved.

Telecommunications company, GO plc, traded nine times during the week, as 14,622 shares changed ownership. On Tuesday, the share price closed at a 12-week low of €4.36. Eventually the equity recovered to a more modest loss of 0.44 per cent, to close the week at €4.48.

Its spin-off, BMIT Technologies plc closed unchanged at €0.53, despite generating a relatively substantial turnover of €64,548 over 11 transactions.

In the food and beverage sector, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc fully recouped the previous week’s loss, as it was up 1.52 per cent to recapture the €10.00 price level.

This was the result of four transactions worth €35,030.

Malta International Airport plc reversed the previous week’s gain during the first session of the week. The share price was then unable to recover from the weak start, thus closing 2.6 per cent lower at €7.50. Traded volume amounted to 2,643 shares over eight trades.

On Friday, International Hotel Investments plc announced that the board shall review the Financial Report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 on August 31, 2019.

The share price recovered a small portion of the previous week’s substantial loss, climbing 0.67 per cent to €0.75.

A total of 95,400 shares traded over 13 deals.

On Wednesday, RS2 Software plc announced that a board meeting will be held next Wednesday.

The group’s and company’s interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 will be considered, and if thought fit, approved.

On Monday, Santumas Shareholdings plc also announced that a board meeting shall be held on Wednesday to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended April 30, 2019.

The local sovereign debt market partially surrendered the previous week’s gain, as the MSE MGS Total Return Index was down 0.224 per cent to 1,135.008 points. From the 23 active issues, gainers and fallers amounted to 11 a-piece. The top performer was the 1.5% MGS 2027(I), as it climbed 2.72 per cent to €112.06.

A significant turnover of €6.1 million deals was generated in the market over 237 deals.

In the local corporate debt market, 47 issues were active, of which 23 bonds headed north, while 14 traded lower. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index however returned to negative territory, as it fell 0.017 per cent to 1,075.543 points. The top performer of the week was the 5.3 per cent Mariner Finance plc Unsecured € 2024, as it advanced 2.85 per cent to close at €108.00.

