A total 1,228 final deeds of sale relating to residential property were signed in August, 58 more than a year earlier, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The value of the deeds signed in August totalled €280.1 million, 13.1% more than the corresponding value recorded in August 2021.

A total 1,112, or 90.6%, of these final deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest.

The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €236.4 million, equivalent to 84.4% of the total value.

The highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in the Gozo region, followed by the region comprising Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk, at 184 and 155 respectively.

Promise of sale agreements

The NSO said 918 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, an increase of 30 agreements (3.4%) over the same period last year.

Individual potential buyers (households) accounted for 863, or 94%, while the rest mainly involved companies.