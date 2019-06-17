There’s an overwhelming temptation to dismiss Mosta-based priest David Muscat’s eulogy of Malta’s best known far-right exponent as a rabid racist rant. But before doing so we should ask ourselves whether that approach would be a disservice to him and to ourselves, particularly since he seems to have raised several issues worthy of consideration.

The first urgent question that needs to be addressed is whether Norman Lowell – delightfully blessed as he is with the type of dark complexion that earned many a Maltese migrant gratuitous insult – has, as Muscat states, sown a seed in the hearts of the Maltese that will bear fruit.

Time will tell. But it’s funny that the priest should refer to the heart – a symbol of love and compassion – rather than the head, which can be impregnated with all kinds of bile, and a little disappointing that he then goes on to contradict himself: saying, on one hand, that Lowell is the only person talking about Maltese being foreigners in their own country, while adding, on the other, that the far right exponent garnered 8,000 votes at this year’s EP elections.

Based on that statistic alone, it is evident that many people in Malta are preoccupied with this subject. While they do not all convert that sentiment into a vote for a far right movement, the chatter is prevalent at village green grocers, bars and, horror of horrors, upscale social gatherings. According to the priest, it’s like pornography: watched by all and talked about by no one.

This phenomenon has not been lost on the country’s main political parties. Both Joseph Muscat, who has adopted a yo-yo approach to the plight of African migrants, and Adrian Delia, who made a concerted effort to use Malta-first language, have pandered to the discourse whenever they have believed it suited their cause.

We should not be surprised. They are politicians, and today’s variety tend to cast their nets where they think votes can be caught even if it means omitting salient facts, such as that the real migrant influx in Malta is the result of EU freedom of movement. But if it works for Trump – and it does – why should it also not work for them? Addressing the concerns and emotions surrounding this issue is perhaps the biggest challenge we will face in the early 21st century. To compound matters, the antidote is painfully elusive.

The priest should already be able to see what kind of fruit the seed planted in Lowell’s own image will inexorably produce

But if we must learn one lesson, it is that the solution does not lie in trying to assert intellectual superiority or talking down opponents on social media. That only serves to make them more militant.

The point of departure must be empathy: to understand why a growing number of people are being attracted to far-right movements that possess similarities and yet bear crucial differences to the wave witnessed by previous generations in the 1920s and 1930s.

According to the priest, that is precisely what he is doing: telling it as it is because we are refusing to listen. “Am I racist,” he asks rhetorically, “by just stating facts?” And to reinforce the point, he gropes for a little scripture: “Have I become the enemy just by telling you the truth?”

The mistake he’s making is to treat these questions as complementary, when they are in fact distinct. Only he can say if he is racist. But the answer to whether he is an enemy is related to the collar he opts to wear and the Church with established principles of which he has chosen to form part. Perhaps surprisingly, he has not (yet) been treated like an enemy by his superior. In a rather restrained response, the Archbishop chose to use the term ‘dissociate’ rather than ‘condemn’ as many might have expected. This selection of emphasis seems much more deliberate than mere semantics even though it was accompanied by an affirmation of the Church’s unequivocal position on hatred and discrimination.

The priest’s response was caustic and unrepentant, but, away from the institution his frock represents, he may wish to take into account a few salient facts:

According to an article published in Time magazine, since 9/11 white supremacists and other far-right extremists have been responsible for almost three times as many attacks on US soil as Islamic terrorists. From 2009 to 2018, the far right has been responsible for 73 per cent of domestic extremist-related fatalities and 49 people were murdered by such groups last year alone.

Closer to home, the priest might recall that two army personnel were charged with what is believed to be Malta’s first racially motivated murder. Funny that this inconvenient statistic – Lassana Cisse is his name; yes, black death has a name – should coincide with a swell of support for Lowell. Or is it? So the priest, who apparently rebuilds countryside rubble walls, should already be able to see what kind of fruit the seed planted in Lowell’s own image will inexorably produce. He can swallow it if that is what his conscience desires. Think I’ll stick to porn.

Steve Mallia is a former editor of Times of Malta.