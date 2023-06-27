Following the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the EU embarked on a journey towards achieving a banking union for eurozone countries, where harmonisation and integration across euro area banking systems are the key objectives. Much has been achieved in building this banking union, however, more work is under way.

On April 18, the European Commission published a package of legislative proposals to amend the EU framework on banks’ crisis management and deposit insurance (CMDI). Some radical changes are being envisaged through these proposals. The aim is to revisit the EU framework to ensure that it is effective not only for larger banks, but also for medium-sized and small ones.

The current legal framework

The current framework brings to the EU a common toolbox, strategies and powers to effectively restructure failing banks, while ensuring depositor protection and financial stability. The regime consists of common rules for banks and authorities in all member states which aim to ensure that bank failures are managed in an orderly and economically efficient manner.

The commission has put forward three legislative proposals amending the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation (SRMR) and the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive (DGSD).

The BRRD aims to ensure that shareholders and creditors of a failing bank carry an appropriate share of the burden brought about by the losses made by such bank. With this aim, the BRRD introduced the bail-in tool and other resolution actions which may be taken by national resolution authorities in safeguarding the bank’s stability or orderly exit from the market.

The SRMR established the Single Resolution Board which in turn administers the Single Resolution Fund and which is directly monitoring or taking action upon certain larger banks within the EU.

Lastly, the DGSD requires EU member states to set up at least one deposit guarantee scheme in their jurisdiction which all banks authorised in that member state form part of and contribute to. The national scheme steps in to cover deposits of customers of failing banks up to €100,000.

Deficiencies identified

Since the entry into force of the BRRD, the treatment of banks in crisis has proved that the current resolution framework was effective; however, the resolution solutions have sparsely been implemented in the banking union. Instead, national resolution authorities have generally resorted to applying the relevant national insolvency procedures to such banks, rather than selling the bank’s business to a private purchaser, or opting for a bail-in, among other resolution tools.

According to the commission’s impact assessment, since 2015, more than 70 per cent of failed or failing banks in the banking union were managed outside of the resolution framework. The same can be said for Malta, where the BRRD was not utilised in the crises involving Pilatus Bank, Nemea Bank or Satabank.

The current resolution framework requires fulfilment by banks of certain conditions which have proved to be unattainable for many and this might have been a contributing factor in resolution authorities’ decisions to pursue the liquidation of banks using national legislation.

Proposed amendments

The current framework’s deficiencies have exposed the need for improvement of certain aspects of the resolution regime, in particular when it comes to its application to small- and medium-sized banks in crisis. This will be particularly relevant for Malta, given the size of Malta’s banks.

The commission has set out that the European resolution regime should not only focus on safeguarding institutions that are systemically important in the context of financial stability, but should also be utilised in the case of smaller sized banks.

The proposed CMDI framework would see an enhancement of the measures that can be taken by supervisory authorities (locally, the Malta Financial Services Authority) to enable them to intervene at an early stage of failure. In addition, a relaxation of the tests required prior to going into European-style resolution will be made to allow for a broader application of the resolution rules to cover smaller institutions.

The proposals also include changes to the manner in which creditors are repaid in terms of the BRRD. In the second part of this article, we shall be exploring how the proposed amendments will affect the ranking of depositors. This will be particularly relevant for the thousands of depositors holding deposits with Maltese banks.

Depositor preference in claims hierarchy

Targeted amendments are being proposed to the EU’s existing Deposit Guarantee Scheme (DGS) Directive (DGSD). The most relevant changes relate to the manner in and priority with which a failed bank’s creditors and depositors are repaid their assets in case the bank is insolvent and subsequently wound up.

Currently, in case of the insolvency of an EU bank, its depositors are protected in the following manner:

● Every depositor will be eligible to claim the first €100,000 deposits via the national DGS (locally, the Maltese Depositor Compensation Scheme); and

● Where a depositor, being a natural person or a small or medium-sized entity (SME), has further deposits in excess of such first €100,000, such depositor enjoys a preferential ranking above any other ordinary, unsecured creditors for the remaining amount.

So, by way of an example, if you as an individual have a bank deposit of €150,000, then €100,000 will be covered by the scheme and paid to you within a short period of time, whereas for the balance of €50,000 you will need to participate in the insolvency ranking, which might take a while, but you will enjoy a preference over other ordinary creditors.

In contrast, any depositor who is neither an individual nor an SME does not enjoy any preferential treatment for any deposit in excess of €100,000. This means that they would rank equally with the bank’s ordinary creditors, making it highly unlikely that they will get paid in full given the insolvency scenario.

The Commission is now proposing to change this process of repayment of claims in case of a bank’s insolvency. While no changes are being envisaged to the protection offered by the DGSs for the first €100,000 in deposits, the law will be simplified such that any person (individual or corporate) holding in excess of €100,000 will rank equally among themselves and in pre­ference to ordinary unsecured creditors.

In other words, no distinction will be made between deposits held by an individual, an SME or otherwise, since all deposits will have a special ranking preference in an insolvency and will be repaid prior to ordinary unsecured creditors (ordinary suppliers, etc). All depositors get paid first, other normal unsecured creditors after.

Extension of deposits covered by the DGS

The proposed framework also seeks to include new deposits that would be covered by the member states’ DGS. Among other deposits being included, the Commission is proposing the inclusion of deposits made by electronic money issuers, payment institutions and investment firms, which are held with a bank in the course of such institutions’ business for the account of their clients and which, therefore, constitute clients’ funds.

Other proposals in the CMDI package include more powers for competent authorities and changes to simplify administrative procedures for national depositor compensation schemes.

The proposal still needs to be discussed and adopted by the European Parliament and the EU Council, and when these discussions are concluded, it needs to be transposed by every member state into national law.

Conrad Portanier is a partner at Ganado Advocates and heads the banking practice of the firm. Roberta Carabott is an advocate within the banking practice, with special focus on banking regulatory affairs.