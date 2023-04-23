Back in 2004, a fit and proper test was introduced in UK football whereby any prospective football club owner or those who own a 30% or more stake in a football club, would have to be scrutinised to ensure that such person is ethically a sound person and is fit to run a football club.

Owing to the rapid changes that have occurred over time, not just within the sports industry but also outside it, the current criteria have been questioned on whether they are still relevant in today’s world.

This has ultimately led the United Kingdom Government to publish a 99-page White Paper in February 2023 entitled “A sustainable future – reforming club football governance” outlining much-needed reforms to the current fit and proper test.

At the forefront of such reforms will be the introduction of a new independent regulator that will in turn implement tighter financial controls, strengthened ownership tests, and fan empowerment.

