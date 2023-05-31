The proposed reform on compilations of evidence was not enough for the much-needed change in the country’s justice system, the Nationalist Party said.

Referring to a reform announced by the Justice Minister in April that includes a multitude of proposals that attempt to shorten the length of judicial proceedings, the PN said it was in favour of the reform as long as this was part of a more holistic one of the justice system.

The party published a document (see pdf link below) with its general and initial comments on the reform and highlighting aspects the reform does not address.

It said it is clear that the grievous state the justice system in Malta is in is not just because of compilations of evidence but because of a bigger number of practices and systems which were not updated over the years or which were implemented in a bad way.

The PN felt it would be a big mistake if the reform on its own was considered the solution to bigger problems the justice system in Malta had, the biggest one being the exaggerated delays in the hearing of cases.

There were many aspects of the justice system which the government’s proposed reform did not address, the PN said.

So it was insisting that:

A magistrates’ corps is created to focus exclusively on inquiries;

The number of experts is increased and a register of experts set up;

The number of magistrates hearing compilations is increased;

Every judge and magistrate should have adequate human and financial resources;

The number of halls for the hearing of cases is increased;

A comprehensive digitisation system of court services is introduced; and

The need to have police officers present in cases where the Attorney General is the prosecutor is abolished.

Attached files PN's document on the proposed justice reform