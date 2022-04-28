The developers of a proposed high rise building in Marsa have revised their plans to build a 16-storey tower and now intend to build a six-floor block.

The application, PA/00707/19, filed by Neville Agius at Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa originally sought to construct a 16-storey high rise building, including a showroom, cafeteria, office space and a three-level underground car park.

However, revised plans submitted to the application - which is still at the screening stage - show that the development has been revised down to two levels of underground parking, a showroom at the ground floor level and five overlying floors of offices.

The total gross floor area of the proposed building has also decreased by some 1,600 square metres, going from 10,286 square metres to 8,670 square metres in the most recent drawings.

While the Environmental Resource Authority viewed the reduced proposal positively, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage still expressed concern about the visual impact of the project.

“The reduction in height and floor area of the proposed development is considered positive from an environmental point of view, and more in line with the surrounding area,” the ERA said.

A drawing of the revised and significantly scaled down plans submitted for the site. Photo: Planning Authority

However, the superintendence still felt the development may impact nearby buildings with some cultural value.

“With regards to the proposed development, the superintendence draws attention to the visual impact on the traditional properties on Triq Anton Cassar,” they said.

Given that these buildings have a degree of cultural heritage value, the superintendence recommended that the proposed elevation is to take into consideration the architectural rhythm, design and proportions of these streetscapes.

A social impact assessment carried out about the development when it was still envisaged as a high-rise found that the majority (84%) of its respondents were not even aware of the proposed development, while some 56.3% said they agreed with the project and 20.5% disapproved of it.

The qualitative portion of the survey found that many area residents viewed the project favourably as they perceived it would serve to revitalise the locality and embellish the area. Respondents also reacted favourably to underground parking as well as a cafeteria. Some 38.4 per cent of those surveyed said that nonetheless, they disliked the extent of the project’s height.

The ERA has issued two conditions that must be adhered to during construction should the application be approved, namely that all inert waste resulting from excavation should either be used on-site or disposed of at an approved site and that all waste management operations during all phases of development comply with regulations.