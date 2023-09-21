The only place in Malta where wild tulips grow is threatened by an application to build a new road.

Nearby landowners, activists and government entities are among the objectors to the proposed rural Siġġiewi road.

Applicants Paul Falzon and architect Charles Buhagiar filed PA/03032/2 to essentially connect two points in an existing road to “open passage for better vehicular access and movement”.

But the road would cut through an undeveloped section of virgin land in Wied Qirda and has amassed a growing number of objectors.

It is recommended for refusal and is expected to be shot down by the Planning Board when it meets on September 26.

The proposed area as seen from above.

Opponents argue that the road would only serve to benefit one person as opposed to the public and stressing that there is no overwhelming need for a change in the present road layout.

In its objection, the Environment and Resources Authority said that the proposed road is located outside the development zone and falls within an area of national importance in L-Inħawi ta’ Bloq and Wied Qirda. It said the area is home to a variety of shrubs and trees, including the largest population of the rare bay laurel. The undergrowth of the area also includes several rare and protected species and is the only locality in Malta where wild tulips have been documented.

The opening of the road in this stretch of land would “obliterate” habitats of these protected florae, ERA said.

“In this regard, the proposal is considered strongly objectionable as the opening of this road will fragment the boundary of these protected sites and potentially lead to edge effects from nearby activities.”

The Siġġiewi local council said that although in principle it was not against improving road access, the uptake of virgin land in Wied Qirda, as well as the creation of an extremely steep ramp because of the project, would be “counterproductive” and result in the creation of an even less accessible winding road.

Transport Malta also noted that the gradient of the road as proposed is too steep and asked the applicant to provide confirmation from the Lands Authority that the land is privately owned as stated in the public application form.

According to the case officer’s report, at the time it was submitted in August, the confirmation of proof of ownership was not included with the application.

Din l-Art Ħelwa and Nature Trust Malta also filed objections.

The case officer said that the proposed development is objectionable since it will lead to soil loss, cause detriment to protected species and detract from the positive qualities and features of the rural landscape.

The application, the case officer said, will run against planning policy because it is “an illegitimate development that will detract from the rural landscape”.