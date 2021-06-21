Italian prosecutors have asked for three university officials and a lawyer to stand trial for allegedly helping Luis Suarez pass a language test ahead of a move to Juventus that fell through, media reports said Monday.

Prosecutors in the central Italian city of Perugia accused the former dean, general director and rector of Perugia’s University for Foreigners, as well as a Juventus lawyer, of helping the Uruguayan player cheat on an Italian exam.

The exam would have been the first step to procuring an Italian passport for Suarez as Juventus had already filled its quota for non-EU players.

