The prosecutor’s office in Versailles confirmed on Wednesday that a suspect in the assault on Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui has been taken into custody.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the suspect was “known to the police” and was a “friend” of Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui’s team-mate.

He “would have played a role in the assault”, said the source.

