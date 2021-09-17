Prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged racist chants by Lazio fans against AC Milan’s Tiemoue Bakayoko last weekend, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Friday.

They are examining video footage from Milan’s 2-0 win over the Roman club at the San Siro on Sunday, after Bakayoko and his club said he had suffered abuse, it said in a statement.

“The federal prosecutors’ office has opened an investigation against Lazio following the complaint filed by AC Milan,” the FIGC said.

The Serie A club had asked the football federation to investigate after Bakayoko said Lazio fans hurled racist abuse at him and his teammate Franck Kessie.

