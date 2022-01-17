Four-time world champion Alain Prost is the latest big name to leave French Formula One team Alpine’s management structure, AFP learnt on Monday from a source close to the matter, confirming information from the specialised Motorsport website.

Prost, who took the drivers’ title in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993, will no longer be a non-executive director of Alpine for the 2022 season, following the team’s decision not to renew his annual contract.

The ex-Renault driver had an ambassador/consultant role within the team for Renault’s return to F1 in 2016, before being appointed non-executive director in 2019.

Rebranded as Alpine at the start of the 2021 season, the team, whose engines are made in France and chassis in England, is undergoing a major restructuring under its president Laurent Rossi.

