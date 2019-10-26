More or Less Theatre is presenting a play depicting the harsh realities faced by women in prostitution in Malta.

Entitled Waħda Minna (One of us), the play is a collage of real moments and experiences in the lives of prostitutes and their children, which scriptwriter and actress Angele Galea has collectedsince childhood.

Beyond mere entertainment, this project lends a sympathetic ear to an overlooked, sidelined and scorned section of society,

The cast includes Naomi Knight, Theresa Gauci, Sean Briffa and Jeremy Grech.

Waħda Minna is being performed today and tomorrow at 7.30pm at City Theatre in Valletta. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.