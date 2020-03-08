A coalition of NGOs have questioned the point of a consultation process when the prostitution reform seemed to already have been decided.

The group also requested a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the consequences of the decriminalisation of sex buyers.

On Friday, Equality Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar told Times of Malta in an interview that while the prostitution reform was still in the process of consultation, the authorities were headed in the direction of full decriminalisation.

“In the countries where the Nordic model has been implemented we have seen prostitution being driven underground which is very dangerous... This is my opinion, but it seems the political decision is headed in that direction. Still, we are open to every type of consultation.”

In view of these comments, the consultation process "lacks integrity and yet again, makes a mockery of the democratic process and those who have participated in it," gender equality expert Anna Borg, speaking on behalf of the coalition, told Times of Malta.

It was also evident the parliamentary secretary was not "listening to" and taking seriously the recommendations of professionals in the field.

Robust and unassailable evidence demonstrated that the countries that legalised or decriminalised prostitution, without criminalising the act of buying sex, saw the underground sex trade explode, said Borg.

“The parliamentary secretary is, therefore, wrong or is being misled. We implore the parliamentary secretary to listen to our coalition. We have women's issues and gender equality at heart - along with the greatest expertise on these issues,” she continued.

She explained this was because decriminalisation/legalisation increased demand.

Where demand could not be met locally – as happened in several countries including New Zealand, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain – pimps and traffickers "procure" women and girls from other locations, she added.

Prostitution, violence, and murders of women in the trade also increased in these countries, and a rape culture developed, she added.

On the other hand, in countries where the equality model (Nordic model) was adopted, these decreased significantly, and attitudes towards equality improved tremendously.

“We must not repeat the same mistakes because regulation looks good on paper but has proved to be ineffective on the ground. We must take account of the analysis of these models and learn from their failings and not repeat them,” Borg warned.

The coalition of NGOs comprises nearly all women's groups and experts in gender equality, including the University of Malta's departments of gender and sexualities and social policy and social work, Dar Hosea - a shelter for prostituted women, the National Centre for Family Research, Victim Support Malta, and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.