ADPD, the Green Party, on Saturday called for the protection of the coast from excessive commercialisation.

Addressing a news conference at Żonqor Point in Marsascala, chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said excessive commercialisation has been going on for many years.

ADPD candidate Brian Decelis said the developments in Marsascala are a prime example of how the coast is being denied to the public.

Land granted to the American University of Malta brought with it an underhand agreement to construct a swimming pool in the bay, with the expected ancillary services that will limit the access, he said.

Decelis added that the most obscene proposal for the locality, however, is that of a marina that will engulf the bay.

“Now we know that in spite of all the protests, the government remains determined to proceed with these plans so much so that four submissions have been made to the call for proposals. It is still not known whether any of these are related to another massive development along the Marsascala coast, that of Jerma,” he said.

Cacopardo said Marsascala is but one example of the way the coast is considered a business opportunity leading to unbridled development that lowers the quality of life of residents.