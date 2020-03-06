A flock of 23 protected birds have been released at the Għadira Nature Reserve following a Birdlife investigation into illegal trapping at Fort Ricasoli.

The eNGO commended the Administrative Law Enforcement and Environment and Resources Authority for their "timely intervention", but said the Wild Birds Regulation Unit lacked the adequate capacity to assist the police.

In a statement, Birdlife Malta said that with Malta seeing an influx of spring migrants in the coming weeks, some birds were already in danger.

Birdlife said that on February 25 a trapping site was located in Kalkara – a site which has been previously reported to police for illegal trapping. A report was filed with ALE, who went on site and found nets as well as a number of illegally trapped birds in captivity, the eNGO said.

"The unregistered trapping site, found with unattended nets on the ground, is

situated within Fort Ricasoli, which is owned by the government, and

most of it is currently being leased to the Malta Film Commission," they added in the statement.

According to Birdlife, ALE police officers removed the nets and confiscated 23 protected birds that were being kept in captivity. Despite asking for the intervention of WBRU experts, the unit lacked adequate capacity to assist, with

police in turn resorting to calling on ERA experts to help in identifying the confiscated birds.

From Short-toed Larks to Robins, a Dunnock, a Tree Pipit and several Chaffinches and Linnets, the birds were inspected by a veterinarian, and later

ringed and released by Birdlife at Għadira.

"The welfare conditions of most of the birds were poor. The illegally fitted rings and harnesses were all removed by Birdlife , before the birds were fitted with

rings from the BirdLife ringing scheme."