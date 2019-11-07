The former milk processing plant in Xewkija, Gozo, has been transformed into a 9,000 square metre innovation hub, providing space and facilities for technology and innovation companies.

The project was administered by Malta Industrial Parks, which invested €9 million, and was co-financed By European funds. It is part of the Xewkija Industrial Estate.

The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who said this was another step aimed at upgrading Gozo's economy and creating well-paid jobs.

Bringing opportunities to Gozo, he said, meant a world of a difference to Gozitans, especially those who had to move away to have such specialised and prestigious job opportunities.

A number of companies already operate on the site. They include Noovle, that is partnered with Google, and the J2 Group, a Gozitan company that is partnered with Microsoft.

The new facility is housed around a protected Modernist building built in the 1950s to a design by renowned Maltese architect Joseph George Huntingford. It was formerly the administrative block of the dairy.

The building was in disuse for several years. A PA permit for its conversion into a multi-purpose business centre was issued two years ago.