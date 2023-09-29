Updated 8.50am, adds FKNK condemnation

Another osprey has fallen victim to “the ongoing hunting season of illegalities” with both its legs being shattered by lead pellets beyond any chance of recovery, Birdlife said on Friday.

It said that an osprey with visibly dangling legs and colour rings was observed over Buskett on Thursday afternoon.

The bird, after being shot somewhere in the vicinity, attempted to settle on one of the trees near Buskett.

But unable to use its legs, it tried hard to hold onto a branch until it eventually tumbled down.

Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) police officers on site reached the bird with the help of birdwatchers and took it to the veterinary clinic.

The juvenile bird, Birdlife said, started its life in Latvia some months ago. It was on its first journey to Africa for winter. It was ringed in July this year as a nestling close to Blīdene.

Birdlife said this is the second illegally shot osprey recovered in less than a week. Most of these birds originate from Baltic and Scandinavian countries where intense conservation efforts are expended to help this species thrive, it said.

Birdlife said current government policies in Malta are wasting away such European efforts simply to appease a hunting lobby to kill more of such species.

FKNK condemns killing

In a statement, the hunters' federation (FKNK) said killers of protected species had no place within the FKNK.

Such acts greatly damaged the federation's efforts to continue enjoying traditional hunting.