Protected Carob trees have been cut down to make way for an illegal bird trapping installation in a public family park near Qala, Gozo, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) said on Monday.

"To catch protected birds, unknown persons installed a large vertical mist net in the park area which at the moment is not being maintained. The net was spread between two 5-metre-high poles and was about eight meters long“, CABS Wildlife Crime Officer Fiona Burrows said.

A Spotted Spycatcher which died in the illegal net found near Qala.

CABS reported the case to the police who arrived within 20 minutes and – with the help of birdwatchers – dismantled and confiscated the net. Five dead protected birds – one Wood Warbler, one Spotted Flycatcher and three Spanish Sparrows – were found entangled within it.

"These poor birds suffered a long time before they finally suffocated or died in the hot sun. Whoever is responsible for this should not only be punished for breaking the hunting law but also be held accountable for this irresponsible cruelty to animals“, Burrows stated.

CABS said that while the police were on site it was also discovered that the poachers had cut several protected Carob trees to erect the net.

The association said it expected the police to conduct a full investigation and use all means to identify the culprits.