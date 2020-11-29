Toys are fun, stimulate children’s creativity and spark their imagination. Toys also contribute to children’s cognitive advancement and can help them develop various skills they will need in their lives. But to make sure children really benefit from toys, we need to be responsible and look out for specific information before buying these products.

Whether buying online or in-store, the first thing we should keep in mind is the age of the child who will be playing with the toy. Toymakers are legally responsible to clearly indicate the recommended age for users, and we are responsible to ensure that the toy we are about to buy is suitable for the child it is intended for.

We need to remember that children may hurt themselves if they play with a toy that is not meant for their specific age group. This is especially the case for children under three years of age.

So if, for instance, we need to buy a toy for a one-year-old, we should strictly avoid toys marked as unsuitable for children aged under three. Toys with this age recommendation may have small parts that can be swallowed or may not be robust enough.

Toymakers are also responsible to indicate on toys any applicable warnings or safety information, such as that the toy may pose a choking hazard for young children due to small detachable parts. This information should not only be carefully read by the person buying the toy but also by the child’s parent or guardian.

Check that the toy does not have any sharp edges or that there are no long wires that could wrap around a child’s neck

Furthermore, before giving a child a new toy, it is advisable to physically check it for any potential dangers. For example, check that the toy does not have any sharp edges or points; that there are no long wires that could wrap around a child’s neck; and that any battery compartments are properly secured.

All toys offered for sale in the EU must carry a CE mark. This mark is a declaration by the manufacturer that the toy has been produced in accordance with the essential safety requirements. The CE mark should be attached to the toy and should be printed on its packaging so that it is visible, easily legible and cannot be rubbed off or erased.

It is also obligatory for toymakers to feature their contact details on their toys’ packaging. This information should include the name, address and the manufacturer’s registered trade mark. If an EU importer places a new toy on the market, their name, registered trade name/mark and contact address must be on the toy. If unsafe toys are found on the market, they are immediately recalled. Toys and games have been the most recalled product category globally over the past de­cade. The most common injuries triggering such recalls are cuts, choking, bruising and burns.

Unfortunately, unsafe toys may still be found on the market, so it is important that before we buy a toy we check that it has not been recalled. One can easily conduct such checks online through the Global Recalls portal at the following link: https://globalrecalls.oecd.org.

If we come across a toy that looks unsafe or does not feature the required safety information, report it to the Market Surveillance Directorate of the MCCAA’s Technical Regulations Division.

The report can be made either by calling 2395 2000 or through the Flag a Concern form on the website https://mccaa.org.mt/home/infringement.

For more information, visit the website oe.cd/toys.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate