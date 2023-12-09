In the fast-paced digital era we live in, the greatest challenge our children face is the excessive time spent on screens, be it mobiles, iPads or computers.

I deeply admire parents who successfully limit their children’s screen time, recognising the potential developmental consequences highlighted by Prof. Alexiei Dingli in an article he wrote in a university journal on ‘HumAIn Technologies’. Dingli notes that children with up to four hours of daily screen time are three times more likely to experience developmental delays, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue.

The reality is challenging, especially in an era of single-child families where parents may struggle to find the time to engage with their children. Screens become a convenient, albeit unintentional, surrogate companion for children left to their own devices. As a result, we are inadvertently surrendering our children to their digital foes. While I may not be a parent myself, I consider the children in my community as part of my extended family, compelling me to take responsibility for their well-being.

As a mayor, my duty extends beyond maintaining infrastructure; it encompasses preparing future generations for the challenges they will face. The burden on decision-makers is heavy, requiring proactive measures to counter the pervasive influence of screens.

One such solution lies in creating more open spaces. Despite financial pressures, prioritising areas for communal gatherings over large construction projects can significantly impact children’s well-being, offering alternatives to the seductive allure of screens.

In an age where financial considerations often take precedence, the authorities sometimes prioritise allocating public spaces such as piazzas for lorries carrying construction material rather than communal activities. This is not unique to my locality but happens across many communities.

Last summer, our initiative to close the local piazza and host weekly children’s activities demonstrated the positive impact of reclaiming public spaces. While some local councils have undertaken similar initiatives, it is crucial to guard against them being co-opted for commercial interests.

We must be mindful that these initiatives are not misconstrued as opportunities for restaurants to expand their seating. While it’s commendable for eateries to thrive, let us prioritise the well-being of our children above all else.

By promoting community initiatives and creating open spaces, we not only address the negative impacts of excessive screen time but also actively contribute to the holistic development of children, nurturing their physical, social, emotional and cognitive well-being.

Community initiatives and open spaces foster social interaction among children. Face-to-face communication and cooperative play enhance their social skills, empathy and the ability to work in a group. These experiences contribute to the development of essential interpersonal skills.

Additionally, we must reconsider the use of school premises beyond traditional hours. These spaces, funded by our taxes, serve as the heart of many communities, especially in villages. Collaborations between local councils and the education department could facilitate the extended use of school premises for community activities.

While we understand the education department’s desire to protect its assets, these should equally be invested in ensuring our children have opportunities for holistic development.

Outdoor activities stimulate cognitive development. Exploring nature, playing games and participating in organised activities in open spaces can enhance problem-solving skills, creativity and critical thinking. The dynamic environment encourages curiosity and exploration.

Children are bundles of energy and it is our collective responsibility to channel that energy positively. This is not merely an infrastructure issue; it is about nurturing the growth of our future citizens. Urgent action is imperative before the detrimental effects of excessive screen time become irreversible.

The time to act is now. The agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between local councils and the education department for the shared use of open spaces within school premises must be expedited.

Noel Formosa

Our children’s primary adversary of the modern era has already made its presence felt. Let us not delay any further in providing our children with viable alternatives to foster their proper development.

Noel Formosa is the mayor of San Lawrenz.