It is difficult to go through the articles in a newspaper or a business journal nowadays without running into the word that has overwhelmingly changed our everyday routine: COVID-19. I will not dare mention the onslaught of posts on social media. Yet recent developments within our legal framework are worth mentioning. Even though of a temporary nature, such developments bring about added protection to companies and small and medium sized enterprises – the backbone of the Maltese economy, during these rough times.

A strong economy is what guarantees the functioning of all other systems within a country, including its health services. Thus, keeping the wheel of the economy turning is every government’s priority. In the case of Malta, this can be seen in the various schemes launched to boost the economy since the pandemic hit our beloved islands. Perhaps the voucher system has been the most outright manifestation so far, launched to inject much-needed funds into the economy.

There is consensus, at least forthcoming from the industry, that the scheme’s objective has been reached, with many stakeholders encouraging a second issue of the vouchers initiative.

Without government intervention, it is highly probable that some businesses would have had to throw in the towel. Indeed, they have faced rough times since March 2020, and while some have succeeded in adapting their ways, others are still struggling.

Let me get right to the point: suppliers of goods and services who have the necessary resources would, in most cases, resort to legal action against companies who default on their payments. In recent years, applications in court for the dissolution of companies have gained momentum. Such practices work in normal circumstances – but are these normal times we are living in? Let us consider the broader picture: what would happen to creditor companies if most of their debtors were to be dissolved due to their insolvency? In the long run, such creditor companies would face problems themselves, and that is indeed not an ideal scenario.

Naturally though, indivi­dualism takes over, and creditors proceed judicially against their debtor companies irrespectively. This is precisely why whoever is at the country’s helm needs to preserve and safeguard what we have gradually and painstakingly achieved in the past years: a healthy economy. When COVID-19 hit, a suspension of a creditor’s right to file for the dissolution of companies was deemed necessary. The closure of courts provided an automatic suspension of such creditors’ rights, but only until the Closure of the Courts of Justice Order 2020 was repealed on 5th June 2020 and all courts reopened.

But are these normal times we are living in?

The suspension is now back in force following publication on September 15, 2020 of the Companies Act (Suspension of Filing for Dissolution and Winding Up) Regulations – Legal Notice 373 of 2020.

Apart from the suspension of filing, any court application for the dissolution and winding up of a company already filed on or after March 16, 2020, the date when the courts closed their doors by order of the Superintendent of Health, is stayed. Such suspension and stay became effective outright and are to remain in force indefinitely, only to be lifted gradually after a period of 40 days from the date when the Minister for the Economy orders that the suspension and stay are to be revoked. The 40-day transitory period will allow ample time for creditors and debtors to make the necessary preparations and possibly to expedite any compromise before bracing themselves for the worst.

An inquisitive mind would investigate how this could be abused and ask, what if the company faced insolvency for reasons other than those brought about by the pandemic? Well, the court is empowered to allow a case to be heard if it is prima facie satisfied that the insolvency arose prior to 16th March 2020.

That is not all. Such Legal Notice provides further protection to company directors. Prior to the publication of these Regulations, directors were duty-bound at law to take the necessary precautions not to prejudice creditors whenever they become aware that the company they control is in a likelihood of insolvency.

This includes putting the company in dissolution. The real trouble ensues whenever they become aware that there is no reasonable prospect to avoid dissolution due to insolvency.

They were also obliged under pain of personal liability to take the necessary precautions not to prejudice the creditors further.

This would ensue through a court action commonly referred to as an action for ‘wrongful trading’. The classic example of such action would be to obtain goods or services on credit. Cases of wrongful trading (not fraudulent trading) against a director for failure to dissolve a company have also been suspended by this Legal Notice, and the same 40-day principle applies. Effectively, in view of these Regulations, directors do not have to file for insolvency. They also cannot be held personally liable if they incur credit on behalf of the company, but only if this is done in the course of ordinary business. Such protection does not apply if the creditor manages to prove that anything done was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the pari passu ranking of creditors at law.

Returning to the issue of abuse, and also the striking of the right balance between creditor and debtor rights, certain provisions within the Regulations provide for the preservation of creditor rights, particularly those relating to claw-back actions. This is achieved through the authority of the court to backdate the deemed date of dissolution of a company to the date when the creditor would have filed for dissolution but was prohibited from doing so in view of the suspension.

The deemed date of dissolution would be that of a judicial letter filed by the creditor against the debtor company informing it of its insolvency. This applies only to those applications for dissolution and winding up filed within six months following the suspension being lifted.

The perseverance of this pandemic is still unknown. Therefore, we need to maintain the status quo as long as possible. The Government is still rolling out measures intended to safeguard the economy. In addition, it is expected that the mechanism created by these Regulations will holistically address some of the difficulties that companies and their officers are enduring at this time, while simultaneously balancing the scale by maintaining certain rights for creditors.

Dr Kevan Azzopardi is the Official Receiver, Malta Business Registry