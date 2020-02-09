Sometimes consumers may suffer damages to their property or health due to a fault in a product sold to them. For instance, an electric iron may catch fire and burn furniture as a result. Consumers may also be physically hurt while using such a product. When such incidents happen, consumers have a legal right to claim compensation.

Compensation for material damages can only be claimed for products used by the injured consumer for private use or consumption and if the damages exceed €500. If consumers also suffer personal injuries due to a defect in a product, a claim may also be made for the injuries suffered.

Furthermore, the legislation sets a time-limit of three years for claims for such damages, which starts from the time the damages are incurred or from when consumers could reasonably have known of the defect, the damage and the identity of the producer.

In any case, action is limited to 10 years from when the product is first put in circulation. The burden of proof of when the product was first placed on the market lies on the producer.

Defining ‘defective’

The law defines a product as defective when it fails to provide consumers the safety they are entitled to expect, considering how the product was marketed and any directions and warnings. The product’s reasonable use and the time it was put in circulation are also taken into account. A product is also deemed defective if it is not as safe to use as models of the same type.

Who’s responsible?

The manufacturer of a product is primarily responsible for damages caused by a defect in the product. If the manufacturer’s contact details are not available on the product itself, consumers may contact the seller and ask for these details. This request must be made in writing and the seller is obliged to supply the information within 30 days.

In their request, consumers must also provide information on the product that caused the damage as well as the date and place where the product was purchased. If the seller is unable to provide the consumer with the producer’s contact details, the final seller may be held liable to provide compensation.

The Liability for Defective Products Regulations forbid contract terms and conditions that limit or exclude the liability of the manufacturer of the product or, if the producer is unknown, that of the supplier. Contract terms or notices denying liability are not legally binding even if they are signed and agreed to by consumers.

If a consumer’s claim for compensation is denied, legal action may be taken against the producer or supplier. If the product in question is found to be dangerous, the company responsible for the product will not only be liable to make good for the damages suffered by affected consumers, but is also legally obliged to recall all defective products from the market.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt