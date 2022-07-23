The European Union is heralded as one of the greatest achievements in the history of international trade and commerce and for good reason. The single market has brought together producers and consumers from all corners of the continent and has provided a platform for enhanced cooperation and frictionless exchange of goods, services and ideas.

Despite the progress registered by market players in virtually all member states of the bloc over the past decades, it would nevertheless be unrealistic to think of this single market as a utopian commercial space wherein all parties to a transaction are safe from abuse.

Consumers, in particular, remain vulnerable to predatory practices, both on a continental or national level, and, in this era of unprecedented inflationary pressure across the globe, it is our responsibility as policymakers to protect the rights of consumers from illicit price-fixing and exploitation.

I have been very vocal on this subject in the past few weeks and, I must admit, I probably haven’t made many friends in the local telecommunications industry. I don’t enjoy publicly calling out companies and individual traders since I understand the difficulties faced by enterprises in this period of uncertainty but I would be doing a disservice to the public if I had kept quiet on the discriminatory increases in prices registered over the past months in Malta and Gozo.

From my first day as a member of the European Parliament, I made a commitment to champion consumer protection both in Malta and abroad and such a commitment requires me to challenge big players in the market even on the most mundane of issues that some might take for granted.

The arbitrary increases in monthly fees and charges levied on clients who do not opt for a direct debit mandate or online payment, made simultaneously by all telecommunication providers in Malta, goes against EU competition and consumer protection law and I have flagged these movements to the European Commission, which is undoubtedly investigating the matter diligently.

I also welcome two local initiatives which are directly linked to the subject at hand. Firstly, I commend the swift and decisive action by the Maltese authorities in combatting the abuses in the second-hand car dealership market and I’m happy to note that over half of the victims of these malpractices have been compensated by these auto dealers in the past few weeks.

I look forward to reading the news that all victims have received their just compensation and that further judicial action and hardship be avoided for the good of all involved parties. Furthermore, I also welcome the prime minister’s comments on the need to monitor increases in prices in all sectors, especially those which have not felt the brunt of the effects of the invasion of Ukraine and the disruption in the supply chain caused by the pandemic.

Inflation is a serious matter; we have now reached the highest rate of inflation since 1981 (around six per cent) and there is no room for exploitation of consumers in these trying circumstances. I have the utmost confidence that businesses in Malta and Gozo will not overcharge their clients abusively but the state must remain vigilant nonetheless.

On a European level, the challenges to consumer rights are increasing day by day in most member states, with spiking fuel and good prices becoming the norm all around the bloc. It is easy to place all our focus, as policymakers on the so-called bread and butter issues in such circumstances. However, there are other sectors of the economy that must remain properly regulated and policed as well.

The European Union cannot forgo its achievements in regulating the digital services market over the past couple of years. Consumers purchasing goods and services electronically must receive transparent, trustworthy and accurate information about their delivery costs and delivery times prior to purchasing such items on the web and should not be precluded from receiving adequate compensation or reimbursement if they are victims of disruption in the transportation of their online purchases.

Another achievement that we must exploit and solidify in the coming months is the single charger initiative, which I have personally advocated during the course of 2021 and 2022, both at European Parliament and council level. The proposal, which has been ratified by the member states in the council of the EU, will provide far-reaching benefits to consumers purchasing electronic goods and should also lead to significant environmental gains for all Europeans.

The reduction in electronic waste generated by the multiple types of chargers employed by different devices is huge and any reduction in the production and disposal of unnecessary electronic equipment will be beneficial to the planet.

The second half of 2022 shall, undoubtedly, bring about great economic challenges for us all. It is time we roll up our sleeves and must work harder to face these collective challenges as European citizens. The dark clouds rolling over Europe should not distract us from our goals in the remit of consumer protection and the defence of consumer rights.

Geopolitical crises on the fringes of our continent should not and cannot be used as a pretext to squeeze every last penny and dime out of the pockets of the most vulnerable and it is our duty to prevent this from happening anywhere.

Confidence in the economic unity of the Union is intrinsically dependent on the relationship of trust between sellers and consumers in every sector of the single market.

Alex Agius Saliba is a Labour MEP.