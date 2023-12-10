“What action will be taken against Pierre Fenech and Kevin Borg after the NAO’s report found they drew up the fraudulent irregular contract (for Rosianne Cutajar),” Robert Abela was asked. “If you look at the report, the CEO named (Pierre Fenech) was acting under direction,” came Abela’s devious reply.

Pierre Fenech, the ITS’s CEO, was the man Cutajar referred to in her notorious message to Yorgen Fenech: “I don’t care, I’ll become a consultant with Pierre of ITS and earn another salary ‒ I couldn’t care less, everyone’s pigging out”. Cutajar executed her threat.

A damning NAO report has unsurprisingly found Cutajar’s contract was fraudulent and irregular. “Pierre of ITS” didn’t need a consultant. The post was entirely unnecessary, so unnecessary that the NAO said there was very little evidence to suggest Cutajar did any work at all during nine months at ITS for which she was paid over €19,000.

That contract was backdated by Fenech by at least one month to pay Cutajar more thousands, the NAO concluded. Her first pay included €5,587.80 in arrears alone.

Cutajar’s contract broke all the rules. To be precise, Fenech broke all the rules in order to gift Cutajar her phantom job. The NAO report lists a long series of serious breaches Fenech committed. What’s even more damning is that, instead of replying honestly to the NAO’s questions, he lied repeatedly to cover up his tracks and to shield Cutajar.

The NAO highlighted Fenech’s dishonesty and untrustworthiness: “Casting doubt on that stated by CEO ITS”; “The dissonant perspectives of the CEO ITS… instil doubt as to the veracity of their assertions”; “The vacuum of documentation reinforces this office’s concerns regarding the validity of that stated by CEO ITS”; “CEO remained vague regarding who was responsible for determining such remuneration”; “The NAO remains sceptic [sic] of the onus assumed by the CEO ITS”. And, probably the most damning: “The date cited in the contract was known to be incorrect and misrepresentative by the parties to the contract.”

The parties were Fenech and Cutajar. The NAO accused them of committing fraud ‒ signing an official document they knew was “incorrect and misrepresentative” and defrauding the nation of thousands of euros.

Wake up Angelo Gafà!

Fenech breached all the regulations. He recruited Cutajar without informing the ITS Board of Governors, breaching the Institute of Tourism Studies Act. The board wasn’t even aware Cutajar had been recruited. Her engagement “remained obscure to the board throughout the period of her employment”.

The permanent secretary should have made the request for her engagement but he was completely bypassed. The post should have been referred to the principal permanent secretary for authorisation – it wasn’t. Fenech should have informed the OPM, the ministry for finance and the NAO. He didn’t. When challenged, he claimed he urgently needed a consultant to start working on the strategic plan for ITS. Cutajar never worked on it.

ITS contracted BEAT Ltd to draw it up and paid an additional €46,256 in taxpayers’ money for work Cutajar should have done.

To justify creating Cutajar’s post, Fenech presented the NAO with a report published in 2003. Entirely irrelevant, the NAO commented. He presented an October 2012 IAID report on ‘Food and Beverage Procurement’ to prove he needed a consultant. “Tangential to the role of the consultant”, was the NAO’s reaction. He presented a July 2013 ‘Information technology: ITS’ report. That was deemed irrelevant too.

Besides, Cutajar was completely incompetent for the role. Fenech knew that well.

Yet, when the NAO challenged him, he made the most ridiculous attempts to prove her competence. He told the NAO Cutajar was competent to draw up financial documents and assess ITS’s legal compliance because she’d been the chair for education at the Għaqda Nisa Laburisti.

She was competent, he claimed, because she was involved “in the development of the government’s [sic] electoral manifesto”.

When the NAO asked who decided on her duties and roles, Fenech blamed the ITS executive management office, which he was part of. But “despite requests, no documentation evidencing this was provided, rendering the process nebulous”. He paid Cutajar at rates higher than those established with no reference to guidelines or regulations. Fenech blamed the executive management office, again.

The NAO lamented “the vagueness in responses received from CEO ITS”. To justify her exorbitant pay, Fenech referred to a parliamentary question from 20 years ago.

The NAO wasn’t impressed: “The basis for the remuneration payable to Cutajar was obscure and unsound and exceeded the threshold.”

When Fenech was presented “with myriad aspects of non-adherence to policies and procedures, CEO ITS claimed he was not aware of requirements”. Fenech was either lying or is totally incompetent. He tried to shift the blame onto Konrad Mizzi’s chief of staff. The NAO commented “this office disagreed with the arguments put forward by the CEO ITS”.

Fenech was caught backdating Cutajar’s contract. The NAO didn’t mince its words: “This was facilitated and rendered possible by the actions of CEO ITS when consenting to disbursement of public funds he was duty bound to safeguard.”

Abela knows Fenech broke all the rules. He must know he lied brazenly to the NAO. Instead of sacking him instantly, Abela defends him and protects him. “He was just following directions,” is Abela’s morally corrupt defence. Abela rewards cheats, liars and fraudsters; he has to. He’s sending a message to the rest: if you obey our orders we’ll protect you. If you follow our direction to defraud the nation, I’ll defend you. If you lie to shield one of us, you’re safe.

The cabinet jester, Clayton Bartolo, went one step further. He declared his “total confidence” in Fenech, the man the NAO eviscerated for defrauding us of tens of thousands of euros.

This is not a government. It’s a dishonest organisation that depends on absolute loyalty to its leader and the party.

Abela runs a syndicate that rewards its underbosses and foot-soldiers for their willingness to lie and cheat, to defy investigative institutions, to mock the truth for the party’s sake.