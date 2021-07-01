Can you imagine a waterpolo pitch in Xlendi, or in Wied iż-Żurrieq, or in the environs of Kalkara? A level-headed ans­wer would be ‘no’, simply because the natural contours of these marine and coastal areas represent creeks: narrow extensions of land-based valleys, protuding out into the open sea.

Creeks are not bays, which, by definition, are wider and command larger water-to-coastline ratios.

Within bays, it is easier to locate coastal infrastructure without compromising water quality or without placing the movements of sea-going traffic in any jeopardy.

This may somewhat explain why there are waterpolo pitches in such bays as Birżebbuġa, Valletta (Marsam­xett) and, to some extent, St Julian’s (Neptunes). In none of these locales does the constructed pitch extend out to compromise a large percentage of the entrance/exit to the bay and, thus, create a bottleneck to any traffic that may wish to navigate in or out.

Meanwhile, and in spite of residents’ objections, Sport Malta have secured the go-ahead from the respective authorities to construct a €4.2 million freshwater waterpolo pitch in Marsascala Bay, actually a creek, given its natural contours.

If built, this new structure would ‘reclaim’ 2,300 square metres of seabed and, thus, creep out and block as much as one-third of the entrance to the bay, which serves as a swimming zone, a growing residential area and a harbour and berthing place for an increasing number of pleasure craft as well as for a number of fishing vessels.

Perhaps to mitigate the visual effect of this disproportionate intrusion into the bay, the graphic rendition of the pitch in the bay that accompanied the pitch proposal shows a footprint that is scaled down in relation to the actual one that would result from the building of the pitch.

Marsascala residents wish to defend their bay and protect it from all kinds of intrusions and adulterations - Godfrey Baldacchino

Such an image has appeared in media releases announcing the Planning Authority’s decision, taken after an eight-to-three split vote.

A top-down and correct rendition of the visual impact of the proposed pitch in Marsascala Bay is provided by a reproduction of the site plan accompanying the application PA987/17 to the Planning Authority.

Do not get us wrong: Marsascala residents fully support having the necessary infrastructure for the practice of waterpolo in the village, something that has been going on for decades.

The site plan of the pitch, as submitted to the Planning Authority.

But why build a freshwater waterpolo pitch in such a location that will choke the bay, constrict its active navi­gation lanes, while making worse an already chaotic traffic and parking situation along Triq is-Salini?

Would not a location, say, near the Park of Friendship, close to other sport amenities and with ample parking options, be a more favour­able option for a freshwater pool which, in any case, has no compelling reason for being located in a bay proper?

The pressure on Marsascala Bay is already considerable. The increasing number of pleasure craft owners and vessels is raising pressure on the government to consider a marina. Such a structure would also further diminish the bay and reduce the circulation of oxygen in its water.

Marsascala residents wish to defend their bay and protect it from all kinds of intrusions and adultera­tions. It doubles up, after all, as the village square.

Godfrey Baldacchino is a university professor, sociologist and Marsascala resident since 1985. He spoke at the press conference organised by Moviment Graffitti in Marsascala on June 19. This opinion piece reflects his personal views.

