We are living in a time of growing but unequal prosperity, which, unfortunately, promotes a relatively higher rate of destruction of natural countryside and a faster increase in waste. It is clear to everyone, except to those who selfishly gain from it, that development in Malta is unbridled, running wild and not enough control and enforcement restricts the damage and waste.

It has been said before but it is worth repeating that building development is excessive and totally disproportionate to the relatively minute size of the country and detrimental to our quality of life. Inordinate consumption of natural countryside and dismantling even the tiniest cultural heritage, like a typical Maltese farmhouse, is as bad as denigrating birthright and denouncing ancestry.

Our real national heritage comprises natural habitats and things vernacular, besides auberges and fortifications inherited from foreigners. Blind development is bringing about their progressive disappearance from our countryside, giving way to yet more urbanisation and squander.

A recent development application was indecently permitted to replace a farm with a retirement home in an outside development zone (ODZ). It seems the Planning Authority has been newly systemised to camouflage plans for downplaying of heritage and the natural environment and, in retrospect, one can understand why the environmental section of the former MEPA was briskly offloaded.

Remember, our present prime minister was an adviser to the cabinet at the time and legal adviser to the notorious Artful Dodger! So one cannot expect better than a continuation of appeasement to the development lobby, which, in reality, is making the prime minister’s life easy and is stealthily filling the pockets of the same established swindlers in return for permits to slowly destroy cultural and natural heritage, bleeding the essential Maltese attributes dry.

Too many sins have been committed that cannot go without condemnation and a hellish retribution: the sheep farm/hotel in Bidnija Valley; the block of apartments permitted in the vicinity of Ġgantija; the retirement home permitted in ODZ land in Naxxar. The list goes on with daily vengeance on Malta’s natural habitats and vernacular sites, all of which are part of us.

The Ramblers’ Association of Malta (RAM) is not against progress and advancement of economic welfare of the people but not at the cost of losing virgin land as is currently being approved with practically most permits in ODZ. The RAM’s mission, as enshrined in its statute, is to promote the civic duty of the Maltese to protecting the island’s environment, both urban and rural, and take pride in so doing.

On behalf of the association, I pass on to all readers our best wishes for health and happiness for the new year.

Alex Vella is honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.

January programme of walks

The following is the RAM’s programme of walks for January. All the walks are circular and planned for the healthy and social enjoyment of members. However, guests are welcome to join to enjoy the outdoors and make new friends. Walks will be cancelled only in case of very bad weather. To check, phone 9949 7080 or 7959 4267.

Sunday, January 7 – Burmarrad plains (Cultural/natural)

This trek explores the Magħtab/Salini and Burmarrad area. It is replete with different features, including wayside chapels, military installations (among which a WWII pillbox and the il-Widna ‘radar’ system), cart ruts, nature parks, the remains of a megalithic temple, tombs, salt pans and water dams.

Meeting point: Bridge in Burmarrad Valley, Burmarrad (https://maps.app.goo. gl/QJCVbuUuyiKmLC9Q6)

Starting time: 9.30am

Rating: Moderate

Duration: 3 hours

Wednesday, January 10 – Chinese Gardens and Gudja (Cultural)

The walk will start with a visit to the Chinese Gardens, taking time to enjoy the impressive Garden of Serenity. It proceeds with a visit to Gudja, passing by the old parish church, the Lieutenant’s Gardens and Our Lady of Loreto chapel.

Meeting point: Dorrel (Bettina) Palace, Gudja (https://maps.app.goo.gl/wKVSf 163crz4Rzeq9)

Starting time: 2pm

Rating: Easy

Duration: 3 hours approximately

Ġnejna from Ras il-Pellegrin. Photo: Romano Cassar Ġnejna from Ras il-Pellegrin. Photo: Romano Cassar

Sunday, January 14 – Għajn Tuffieħa/Kunċizzjoni loop (Scenic)

A circular walk from Għajn Tuffieħa towards Ġnejna through Ras il-Pellegrin and on to Kunċizzjoni, returning from Tas-Santi area.

Meeting point: Riviera Martinique car park (NB: Not Golden Sands)

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Medium to hard

Duration: 3.5 hours

Il-Karraba. Photo: Romano Cassar

Sunday, January 21 – Vicinities of Mġarr (Scenic)

A trek with gorgeous scenes all along the way in the open country areas of Mġarr, Fomm ir-Riħ, Ġnejna Bay and Lippija.

Meeting point: Mġarr parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with a sharp decline

Għargħur. Photo: Romano Cassar Għargħur. Photo: Romano Cassar

Sunday, January 28 – Għargħur and surrounding areas (Scenic/cultural)

The walk will lead to Wied il-Faħam, San Brincau Cave, part of the Victoria Lines and along the beautiful countryside around Għargħur.

Meeting point: Triq Għaxqet l-Għajn, near the miniature church set in the wall.(https://maps.app.goo.gl/misFefGxZzQQU6Dz6)

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Medium to hard

Duration: 3 hours approximately

For more information, visit:

www.ramblersmalta.org/

www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta