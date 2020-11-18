The European Day for the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse is being marked today. This year’s theme is ‘Preventing risky behaviour by children and child self-generated sexual images and/or videos’.

Technology is part of our children’s lives and they spend a lot of their time online. Due to the pandemic this year, children were also forced into learning, socialising and spending their free time on the web.

The amount of self-generated sexual images/material by children has increased alarmingly and Malta is no exception. For this reason, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS), through the work of the hotline ‘childwebalert’, would like to raise awareness on this phenomenon in order to prevent this content from being produced and safeguard children’s online safety.

Self-generated content refers to photos or videos produced by the children themselves and involving children. Such images may be of a sexual nature and may have been produced either freely or as a result of coercion. Once online, this content can be seen by many and can stay online for a long time. It may also end up on websites which are specifically used to exploit children.

There are different ways of how children may produce and share self-generated sexual images. One of them is by consensual sharing between peers as part of an age-appropriate relationship. In many situations, the child producing and then sharing the photo trusts the other child. Once the photo is sent, non-consensual onward sharing can take place, so the child who received the photo shares it with others without the consent of the child producing it.

Self-generated sexual images can also be produced to portray sexualised behaviour online in order to receive ‘likes’ or increase followers on social media platforms. The likes and followers are a form of validation for young people. There is the belief that the sexier the photo, the more likes and the more followers one gets. This could also be as a result of peer pressure or following influencers, some of whom constantly post sexualised pictures of themselves to attract an increasing followers audience.

This material can also be shared by coercion or blackmail, especially in online grooming situations where the child is coerced to perform sexually or send explicit photos which may then be further shared online with others. Paedophiles and those interested in exploiting children took advantage of the fact that more children were online during the pandemic and the fact that they could be bored as their other offline activities were restricted.

It is important to take action immediately if you realise that your child has sent sexual photos of themselves online as the sooner one reacts, the better. Our hotline, childwebalert.gov.mt, is anonymous and can help in stopping this material from being further shared online.

Guidance and support is also given to the children through the foundation’s services. The support line 179 operates 24 hours a day and can offer guidance on this form of abuse as well.

Moreover, if you encounter child sexual abuse material, it is important to report it. This content is illegal and children featured on such material are being abused.

It is important that we all contribute in the fight against child sexual abuse material (CSAM) as once this material goes online, it can take ages to be removed. Your reporting of such abuse will make a difference.

Deborah Vassallo, Safer Internet Administrator, Agenzija Appoġġ